1/29 - Patch Note

● What's New
1. New Song
- 「conflict」 by siromaru + Cranky
※ Be advised that HD / SHD pattern contains gimmicky note effects.
2. Improvement
- Added UI animation for score summation on the result screen.
- JUDGE RATE in JUDGEMENT TRACKER now shows an identical value to the one in the result screen.
3. Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where certain patterns would not show properly when player is using low note speed.
- Improved server stability.
- Tweaked server parameter to mitigate 'Request Timeout' errors.
- Fixed the SSL CA certificate error.
