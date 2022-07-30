 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 30 July 2022

#1/29 - Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 9220920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

**

1. New Song
  • 「conflict」 by siromaru + Cranky

※ Be advised that HD / SHD pattern contains gimmicky note effects.

2. Improvement
  • Added UI animation for score summation on the result screen.
  • JUDGE RATE in JUDGEMENT TRACKER now shows an identical value to the one in the result screen.
3. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug where certain patterns would not show properly when player is using low note speed.
  • Improved server stability.
  • Tweaked server parameter to mitigate 'Request Timeout' errors.
  • Fixed the SSL CA certificate error.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1477591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link