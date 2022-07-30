RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = 1.1 GB
Client version = 0.9.3.111
Client BuildID = 9220903
Changelog:
- BMW M235i Racing - updated physics
- Tatuus F4 - Added default gearbox settings for more track layouts
- Fixed an issue where the pole position at Donington would suffer a timing issue during a standing start
- Fixed an issue where cut penalties would not all trigger in the last corners of Donington
- Fixed some TV Camera issues in turn 2 of Donington GP
- Fixed a hole in the end of the pitlane at Donington Park, various small fixes and tweaks
- Art optimizations for Ningbo and Zhejiang (less memory consumption)
Changed files in this update