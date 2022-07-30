 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 30 July 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9220903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 1.1 GB
Client version = 0.9.3.111
Client BuildID = 9220903

Changelog:

  • BMW M235i Racing - updated physics
  • Tatuus F4 - Added default gearbox settings for more track layouts
  • Fixed an issue where the pole position at Donington would suffer a timing issue during a standing start
  • Fixed an issue where cut penalties would not all trigger in the last corners of Donington
  • Fixed some TV Camera issues in turn 2 of Donington GP
  • Fixed a hole in the end of the pitlane at Donington Park, various small fixes and tweaks
  • Art optimizations for Ningbo and Zhejiang (less memory consumption)

Changed files in this update

Zebra Content Depot 211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link