Illwinter's Floorplan Generator update for 30 July 2022

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.44

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes pdf-export to A4 size pages. PDF export to that page size only was broken since a couple of versions back, but now it works again.

Changes

  • PDF export to A4 page size didn't work properly, fixed.

