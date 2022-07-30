Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.44

This update fixes pdf-export to A4 size pages. PDF export to that page size only was broken since a couple of versions back, but now it works again.
Changes
- PDF export to A4 page size didn't work properly, fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update fixes pdf-export to A4 size pages. PDF export to that page size only was broken since a couple of versions back, but now it works again.
Changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update