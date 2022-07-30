 Skip to content

Graduated update for 30 July 2022

July 30 update log

Share · View all patches · Build 9220848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the bus jam and flashback bug
  • Fix the bug of flashing back when the card library is empty
  • Speed up the running speed of characters

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
Graduated Test Depot 1070262
