 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ghost Ship update for 30 July 2022

Big patch - Game improvements + Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9220761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, we have updated the following:

  • Corrected some building heights to stop any 'hovering'
  • Adjusted Cemetery to prevent the ghost from getting stuck, and to stop player falling in graves
  • Adjusted collision boxes to prevent notes getting stuck on screen & make things easier to pickup
  • Added 'Looking' animations to Nun ghost & Pirate when searching for player
  • Massive overhaul of Pirate pathways, removing dead points that were causing the Pirate to 'bounce' between points. This means you get more time to do things before you cross paths with him again.
  • Fixed bug near end of game that could push you under the ship
  • Fixed lighting issue on building near house
  • Fixed some level stream issues where objects may clip out of the scene

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link