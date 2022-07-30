Big patch - Game improvements + Bug fixes

Hi all, we have updated the following:
- Corrected some building heights to stop any 'hovering'
- Adjusted Cemetery to prevent the ghost from getting stuck, and to stop player falling in graves
- Adjusted collision boxes to prevent notes getting stuck on screen & make things easier to pickup
- Added 'Looking' animations to Nun ghost & Pirate when searching for player
- Massive overhaul of Pirate pathways, removing dead points that were causing the Pirate to 'bounce' between points. This means you get more time to do things before you cross paths with him again.
- Fixed bug near end of game that could push you under the ship
- Fixed lighting issue on building near house
- Fixed some level stream issues where objects may clip out of the scene
Changed files in this update