30.07.2022 Update

Various improvements:
- Various bug fixes.
- Base dino updated visually.
- Critical and double chances of active aptitudes now have sound and visual effects.
Rebalance:
- Various balance changes.
- Damage type of active ability 'Spikes' changed from melee to pure.
- Laser now will magnet to target with some random offset.
- Flamethrower now will hit parts of enemies (arms, legs, shields etc).
- Critical and double chances of active aptitudes increased from 10% to 20%.
New content:
- Bullet modification 'Another one' added. Next bullet will be stronger, if previous shot made kill.
- Explosives modification 'Radiation ray' added. Bomb constantly inflicts pure damage to the nearest enemy.
That how will look combination of lucky angle and modifications
'Radiation ray' , 'Rocket' , 'Pathfinder' :
- Boss 1 has been replaced with a new one.
