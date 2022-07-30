 Skip to content

Bone Mayhem update for 30 July 2022

30.07.2022 Update

30.07.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Various improvements:
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Base dino updated visually.
  • Critical and double chances of active aptitudes now have sound and visual effects.
Rebalance:
  • Various balance changes.
  • Damage type of active ability 'Spikes' changed from melee to pure.
  • Laser now will magnet to target with some random offset.
  • Flamethrower now will hit parts of enemies (arms, legs, shields etc).
  • Critical and double chances of active aptitudes increased from 10% to 20%.
New content:
  • Bullet modification 'Another one' added. Next bullet will be stronger, if previous shot made kill.
  • Explosives modification 'Radiation ray' added. Bomb constantly inflicts pure damage to the nearest enemy.

    That how will look combination of lucky angle and modifications
    'Radiation ray' , 'Rocket' , 'Pathfinder' :
  • Boss 1 has been replaced with a new one.

