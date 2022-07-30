- Added a new pet village building: Dojo. For now you can only get overflow exp in the dojo, mostly so people who have pets with class level 100 don't lose their future overflow exp anymore. Pets with a class level of 100 will automatically contribute their overflow exp to the dojo. Pets above class level 50 have a toggle now where they can contribute their class exp to the Dojo instead of to their own class level. Later on you will be able to spend the dojo exp to boost your pets.
- Added a token upgrade for book and anything. If they have it, they will always count for the right class for the first required pet class in pet village quests.
- You can now delete grays children on grays page without the need to go to the children pages if she has the token upgrade.
- The eggs quest can now run for up to 1000 hours instead of only a day for people who don't care about optimnizing quests and just want it idle at least for one quest slot. You just need to finish and restart it once in a while to get the rewards. Reward is reduced to 80% if it is running for longer than a day, though.
- some fixes, double attacks in dungeons (be careful as this bugs made your dungeons easier so you might need to adjust to normal difficulty again), daily quests.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 30 July 2022
Changes for Version 3.94.1345 (2022-07-30)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
