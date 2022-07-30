 Skip to content

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 30 July 2022

Per-player Boss chests and bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix issue with gamepad allowing navigation behind current UI panel
  • Fix video mode thrashing when changing settings
  • Fix invalid sessions not being properly removed from the open party list
  • Fix issues with abilities damaging friends and/or not applying positive effects on friends
  • Loot rules now visible to all players
  • Boss fights now spawn chests for each player
  • Fix invalid Meteor strike hit location
  • Fix channel abilities preventing death animations from playing
  • Enemies that spawn from pods remain complete after players leave and return the the area

