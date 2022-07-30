- Fix issue with gamepad allowing navigation behind current UI panel
- Fix video mode thrashing when changing settings
- Fix invalid sessions not being properly removed from the open party list
- Fix issues with abilities damaging friends and/or not applying positive effects on friends
- Loot rules now visible to all players
- Boss fights now spawn chests for each player
- Fix invalid Meteor strike hit location
- Fix channel abilities preventing death animations from playing
- Enemies that spawn from pods remain complete after players leave and return the the area
Dungeons of Sundaria update for 30 July 2022
Per-player Boss chests and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
