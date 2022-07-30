- Reduced kicking hitbox size to 2/5ths of the increase in the previous patch.
- Slighly decreased goalkeeper catch and dive hitboxes width and height for balance.
- Fixed an issue with goalkeeper dive movement on controller.
Pro Soccer Online update for 30 July 2022
Beta 1.3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
