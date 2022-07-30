 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Soccer Online update for 30 July 2022

Beta 1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9220167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced kicking hitbox size to 2/5ths of the increase in the previous patch.
  • Slighly decreased goalkeeper catch and dive hitboxes width and height for balance.
  • Fixed an issue with goalkeeper dive movement on controller.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1583321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link