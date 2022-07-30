 Skip to content

Impact Point update for 30 July 2022

[BIG] Update #1 Notes

Additions:

  • Added Lag Compensation and player sync netcode.
  • This should leave the game feeling cleaner with less desync between players and getting hit in silly situations
  • Added breakable doors in rooms with one entrance
  • Added a small skin system to gauge interest
  • Added copy to clipboard feature for the game code

Tweaks:

  • Decreased the time between rounds by 2 seconds to increase the game speed
  • Added a spectate tag line

Fixes:

  • Fixed music and sound settings not saving between sessions

