[BIG] Update #1 Notes

Additions:
- Added Lag Compensation and player sync netcode.
- This should leave the game feeling cleaner with less desync between players and getting hit in silly situations
- Added breakable doors in rooms with one entrance
- Added a small skin system to gauge interest
- Added copy to clipboard feature for the game code
Tweaks:
- Decreased the time between rounds by 2 seconds to increase the game speed
- Added a spectate tag line
Fixes:
- Fixed music and sound settings not saving between sessions
