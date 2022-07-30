 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 30 July 2022

Improved text readability

Share · View all patches · Build 9220144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved text readability in player loadout
Fixed some minor issues with text misalignment in the resilient passive reward scene
Made terminal commands more readable and straightforward

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link