- Fix the bug that when you enter the next picture directly in the hotel, you will fall to death directly
- Fix the bug that the bounty exchange UI may flicker if you click leave continuously
- Lowered the probability of dropping magazines from enemies
Chicken Fall Prologue update for 30 July 2022
July 30 update log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update