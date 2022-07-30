 Skip to content

Chicken Fall Prologue update for 30 July 2022

July 30 update log

July 30 update log

  • Fix the bug that when you enter the next picture directly in the hotel, you will fall to death directly
  • Fix the bug that the bounty exchange UI may flicker if you click leave continuously
  • Lowered the probability of dropping magazines from enemies

