Mothercore Launches Today!

Thank You All

I would like to start this post off with a big thank you to all who purchase the game and those who have supported me the whole way of making this game.

A bit of background for the game, this is my first project and it has taken 4 years to develop and release. I have juggled school and work to make this happen and I am so happy to finally release the game. For those you may have concerns about the future of the game I do have news for you all.

The Future of Mothercore

This is my first game, so the product is a simple project. With this many may be left with wanting more, or find the game to have issues. If you like the overall experience I have some really good news, I am not dropping the game after launch. I have a ton of ideas for the game that I want to develop and I think the player base will love the future content. I will be working on a few stuff like a discord, a proper YouTube channel, and of course the game itself.

Apple version? I am planning to get the apple port as soon as possible. I know that there are a lot of people you have apple devises, and I don't wanna leave you guys out, so be prepared to get you hands on the game relatively soon!

What is the next update going to bring? The next update will contain a lot of ideas I decided to cut, polishing of the game current mechanics, and some balance changes. I will give more specific details in the future. for now I will refer to this update as version 1.1.

Will the game get more levels, tower, traps and mothercore blasts? Yes! While not the first priority, I want to improve what I currently have, I can promise that there will new worlds for the game to explore, new mechanics the spice up the game.

Will there be new gamemodes? Yes! I have some cool ideas for new gamemodes and awards to make, I wont go into major detail, but the Arcade mode will be almost completely revamped in the next updates to come.

New enemies? Oh you bet! Again I wont into detail, but there will be new E.Y.E enemies. But I want to explore this world more, so there will be new factions of enemies with there own goals in the world of Mothercore.

When will all of these new features be coming? I have no definitive dates for any of these features and content, I am already working on the next 2 major updates. I will be giving news about them in the future, and will be using other resources to give little teasers to what is coming to the game. You can see the next 2 major updates releasing this year.

Final Words

Again thank you all for supporting me by buying the game, Word of mouth is really my only advertisement currently, so getting people to talk about the game really helps! I am going to work on a YouTube channel for the game for big announcment videos, and Discord server for the community to interact with me!

Till next time Agents!