 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pox Nora update for 30 July 2022

Client Performance Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9220073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Performance
  • Switched to a more optimized line drawing tool, which fixes certain effects (Shrine Spell Prevention, Weaken Spells, Paralyzed, etc) causing the client to become unresponsive
User Interface
  • Fixed equipment not showing abilities and mechanics in game when viewing the Rune
Descriptions and In-game Messages
  • Fixed part of the description for the equipment Pestilence being cut off in-game
  • Changed the description of the spell Evolve so that it shows the given ability in the rune display while in game

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link