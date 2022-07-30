Client Performance Hotfix

Performance
- Switched to a more optimized line drawing tool, which fixes certain effects (Shrine Spell Prevention, Weaken Spells, Paralyzed, etc) causing the client to become unresponsive
User Interface
- Fixed equipment not showing abilities and mechanics in game when viewing the Rune
Descriptions and In-game Messages
- Fixed part of the description for the equipment Pestilence being cut off in-game
- Changed the description of the spell Evolve so that it shows the given ability in the rune display while in game
