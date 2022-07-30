Open Preview #1 — Hotfix Patches 1 & 2

We're a handful of hours into our first Open Preview and we've got some fixes fresh out of the oven:
- Fixed the missing graphics on the how-to-play menu, and updated its text to an easier-to-read font
- Attempted to "widen" the net when searching for games (both in matchmaking and custom matches) in farther away regions
- Fixed a crash that occurred sometimes when joining an in-progress public custom match
- Fixed a bug that caused the screen to remain stuck white when joining an in-progress public custom match
- Fixed a bug that caused player bots to be rooted in place until a goal was scored, after joining an in-progress custom match
- Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck looking at the post-match score sheet when the match ended after a failed Last Chance
- Enabled players to start custom matches by themselves, to allow practicing alone
Changed files in this update