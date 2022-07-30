Island Idle RPG - Update 2.1.2

[NEW] Now you can choose the amount of item you want to sell to the market
[FIX] Fixed fullscreen mode freezing the game
[ENH] Tree now has infinity resources at the beginning of the game
Previous Recent Updates
July Update 2.1.13 (Hotfix)
[FIX] Fixed game loading freezing when there are so many items in inventory
[FIX] Fixed weapon not equipping when found in chest
[ENH] Now cooking fish is faster
Update 2.1.7
[NEW] Monsters now drop items
[NEW] Chance of finding a chest while fishing and chests after defeat bosses
[ENH] Now there is a load screen
[FIX] Fixed weapon extra attack points after loading a saved game
[ENH] Now you can see the recipe and cost of weapon or construction on Inventory
[FIX] Fixed wrong resolution when playing for the first time
