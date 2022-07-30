The Last Taxi Update Notes for July 29th

We've released a new patch for The Last Taxi, targeted at resolving the remaining issues in the game and adding some quality of life improvements.
Additions and Improvements
- Added the ability for the radio to turn off and stop draining energy if it's on static for several seconds
- Improve fog transition between areas
- Better align Index controller to the user's hands to prevent excessive wrist bending
- Taxi stops now properly shift to avoid overlapping other stops or UI elements when selecting a stop on the map
- Improved ambience in Central City
- Taxi headlight distance increased to help with long range visibility and atmosphere
- Reduce passenger pickup loading time
- Reduce physics overhead
Bug Fixes
- Fix other vehicles and cargo drones not properly spawning in the Upper Districts
- Fix some stops occasionally showing an incorrect region and consequently showing the wrong geometry
- Fix pulse detection shader not working when in Upper Districts
- Fix cargo crate tractor beam position so that they better align with the edge of the box
- Fix an issue causing the settings menu to be unresponsive when the game is forcibly paused
- Fix several character visual issues
- Fix some Upper District objects being stored in the wrong region and being invisible
- Fix side passengers showing up as main passengers on the map
- Fix the route map not updating after taking an elevator
- Fix the Myre "hacked" UI showing up at inappropriate times
- Fix a specific character remaining in the taxi after dropoff/day end
- Fix issues that could prevent endings from being completed properly
- Fix an issue with a story character that could block progression
Changed files in this update