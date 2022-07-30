 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Taxi update for 30 July 2022

The Last Taxi Update Notes for July 29th

Share · View all patches · Build 9219925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released a new patch for The Last Taxi, targeted at resolving the remaining issues in the game and adding some quality of life improvements.

Additions and Improvements

  • Added the ability for the radio to turn off and stop draining energy if it's on static for several seconds
  • Improve fog transition between areas
  • Better align Index controller to the user's hands to prevent excessive wrist bending
  • Taxi stops now properly shift to avoid overlapping other stops or UI elements when selecting a stop on the map
  • Improved ambience in Central City
  • Taxi headlight distance increased to help with long range visibility and atmosphere
  • Reduce passenger pickup loading time
  • Reduce physics overhead

Bug Fixes

  • Fix other vehicles and cargo drones not properly spawning in the Upper Districts
  • Fix some stops occasionally showing an incorrect region and consequently showing the wrong geometry
  • Fix pulse detection shader not working when in Upper Districts
  • Fix cargo crate tractor beam position so that they better align with the edge of the box
  • Fix an issue causing the settings menu to be unresponsive when the game is forcibly paused
  • Fix several character visual issues
  • Fix some Upper District objects being stored in the wrong region and being invisible
  • Fix side passengers showing up as main passengers on the map
  • Fix the route map not updating after taking an elevator
  • Fix the Myre "hacked" UI showing up at inappropriate times
  • Fix a specific character remaining in the taxi after dropoff/day end
  • Fix issues that could prevent endings from being completed properly
  • Fix an issue with a story character that could block progression

Changed files in this update

The Last Taxi Content Depot 398991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link