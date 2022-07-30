Major Patch #9 (V0.1.4.5)

New Features
- Actual reload animation now added
- Deleting saves now has a popup warning
- Loading screen now has tips (only a few for now)
- New footstep sounds added when outside
Changes
- Anomalies now pulse the player's screen instead of a constant shake
- Anomalies sound is now changed to sound more organic
- Gun sounds have now changed to sound more realistic
- Fade out to the loading screen is now 2x faster
- Moped audio is now quieter
- Screen shake has been changed to a new system (Elevator will be different)
Fixes
- Mirror player reflection floating (Not 100% fixed yet)
- Player no longer bounces while in the elevator
Changed files in this update