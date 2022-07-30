 Skip to content

SANCTION update for 30 July 2022

Major Patch #9 (V0.1.4.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 9219695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Actual reload animation now added
  • Deleting saves now has a popup warning
  • Loading screen now has tips (only a few for now)
  • New footstep sounds added when outside

Changes

  • Anomalies now pulse the player's screen instead of a constant shake
  • Anomalies sound is now changed to sound more organic
  • Gun sounds have now changed to sound more realistic
  • Fade out to the loading screen is now 2x faster
  • Moped audio is now quieter
  • Screen shake has been changed to a new system (Elevator will be different)

Fixes

  • Mirror player reflection floating (Not 100% fixed yet)
  • Player no longer bounces while in the elevator

