0.3.12 Hotfix

Hey everyone, sorry for yet another issue you may have ran into, hopefully this is the last one (for now)! Ran into some issues with Steam and some other technical issues but we're back with a fix and some new changes!

So here's the notes

Fixed the issue with mouse sensitivity being set to 0 on first time launching the game

Added XP and Level System

Added Attribute Menu accessible by pressing N

Widened the range of mouse sensitivity from 0-2 to 0-5

Reduced damage and projectile speed of Sporethrower in Forlorn Vale

Increased maximum base stat value from 25 to 30 for all stats other than Speed

Fixed issue where enemies would stop attacking you as long as you stood still

Added music to King level

Zoomed out Minimap and Big Map

Added potion of Charisma to drop tables

Fixed issue where Forlorn Vale parkour crate did not change sprite or play sounds when you opened it

Disabled shadow casting for some lights in Forlorn Vale that did not already have it turned off

So yeah that was all the changes since 0.3.10. There are some issues still standing like not being able to rebind the Attribute Menu key and it not being listed, but other than that everything should be a lot better!