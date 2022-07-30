 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 30 July 2022

Updates for build v0.7.53

Build 9219624

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

This build changes a few things:

  • The Playtest is now a demo for the immediate future.
  • Added real Voice Acting!
  • Updated Biotraces, Audio Fragments, and Voice Messages.
  • Fixed how the day/night mechanic is introduced to the player.
  • Fixed Notebook Pop-Ups not working sometimes.
  • Added subtle weather effects for nighttime.
  • Added more objects.
  • Started adding more narrative elements.
  • Added lots of new artwork, photographs, etc.
  • Various bug fixes.

That's it for the moment!

Thanks for playing!

Larry

