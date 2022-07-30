Version Update : (V2.00 -> V2.21)

Change log :
-
Game engine update [GMS1 -> GMS2]
-
Added :
- Visual effects for some backgrounds
- Basic moveset sprite animation remake
Note: Player can change to original or remake version of sprite animation at [Option] tab on title menu
- Multilingual support
Now in game text support multilingual.
Most of translation was based on translator.
Special thanks for language translation help :
AnaSteaward - Russian
SDLee - Korean
- Bug fix :
Fixed : The locked door at chapter 5 is no longer need to revisit after collect the all gold cards
Fixed : Sometimes monster was was not damaging player while grabbing player.
Changed files in this update