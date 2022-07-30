 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anthophobia update for 30 July 2022

Version Update : (V2.00 -> V2.21)

Share · View all patches · Build 9219541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log :

  1. Game engine update [GMS1 -> GMS2]

  2. Added :

  • Visual effects for some backgrounds
  • Basic moveset sprite animation remake
    Note: Player can change to original or remake version of sprite animation at [Option] tab on title menu
  1. Multilingual support
    Now in game text support multilingual.
    Most of translation was based on translator.

Special thanks for language translation help :
AnaSteaward - Russian
SDLee - Korean

  1. Bug fix :
    Fixed : The locked door at chapter 5 is no longer need to revisit after collect the all gold cards
    Fixed : Sometimes monster was was not damaging player while grabbing player.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1142481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link