Something new!

- Item storage must be empty to be pickup and now show its own temp and the total item temp inside.
- New crafting machine that need power to operate.
- Add camera shake when avalanches are close.
- New inventory craft recipe. Select 2 woods, 1 fuel, 1 signal rocket and drag them on the ground to create wild fire.
You can fuel fire by adding more wood in it, just drag it from inventory onto the fire.
This help to unfreeze door/windows/...
Avalanches update for 30 July 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
