Early Access Update 0.15 - Pedestrians

Hello Demigods!
Early Access Update 0.15 is now live on Steam and AppLab!
This update's big feature is the Pedestrian System 1.0!
Now, Millennium City has citizens walking around its streets to make the city feel much more alive. If that wasn't enough, they can also ragdoll when hit or attacked with a power, grabbed, thrown, webbed, blasted and more!
Keep in mind, this is just the 1.0 version. This means:
-
The system is a little bare-bones for now. But there is a LOT more to come now that the base code is in. More citizens, reactions, interactions, effects, etc are all in the works.
-
There are still some glitches with the system, such as pedestrians who are "walking" but not moving, pedestrians who "teleport" back to their original position after being ragdolld, and the T-pose they move into when not activated up close. I'll be doing a hotfix sometime in the next week to address as many of these as I can.
-
Not all powers, items, or collisions affect pedestrians.
What does affect pedestrians:
- Collisions with Player
- Webs and Web Projectiles
- Web Lines (for attaching them to stuff)
- Fireballs and Explosions
- Laser Bolts
- Gravity Bombs
- Sonic Blasts
- Collisions with weapons
- Laser Vision
- Earth Projectiles and Earth Gauntlets
- Collisions with Vehicles
- Projectiles
What does NOT currently affect pedestrians:
- Time Control beams
- Flames
- Collisions with enemy ragdolls
- Collisions with other pedestrians
- Earth Columns
A future update will improve all of these issues, but for now, enjoy the new update!
Update Changelog:
- Pedestrian System 1.0 + Simple Ragdolls
- Basic Waypoint System for Pedestrian Navigation
- Added base code for future GPU Instancing features.
- Updated super-strength flight code to better check for movement vs braking.
- Fixed issue where holding vehicles caused odd physics, especially when using super strength to fly with or throw vehicles.
- Fixed bug where grabbing bullets in slow-motion could result in weird physics behavior by the bullet.
- Fixed issue where Healing power wasn't working.
- Added more checks to stop vehicles from getting stuck.
- Adjusted web power's zipline functions.
- Fixed more edge cases where Time Reversal would trigger extreme forces when ending.
- Fixed issue where mass changes were not being applied correctly to enemy ragdolls.
- Giant Robot should no longer change Super Strength amounts when grabbed.
- Aiming and IK has been adjusted for Shooter Agents
- Adjusted code for damage and force calculations.
- Reduced drag on some enemies when in slow-motion.
- New Memory System is still not implemented due to issues with Unity and Quest, but will be the main focus for the next update.
- Quest: increased distance grab "width" to make it a little easier to grab and pull weapons.
Changed files in this update