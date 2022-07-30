Early Access Update 0.15 - Pedestrians

Hello Demigods!

Early Access Update 0.15 is now live on Steam and AppLab!

This update's big feature is the Pedestrian System 1.0!

Now, Millennium City has citizens walking around its streets to make the city feel much more alive. If that wasn't enough, they can also ragdoll when hit or attacked with a power, grabbed, thrown, webbed, blasted and more!

Keep in mind, this is just the 1.0 version. This means:

The system is a little bare-bones for now. But there is a LOT more to come now that the base code is in. More citizens, reactions, interactions, effects, etc are all in the works.

There are still some glitches with the system, such as pedestrians who are "walking" but not moving, pedestrians who "teleport" back to their original position after being ragdolld, and the T-pose they move into when not activated up close. I'll be doing a hotfix sometime in the next week to address as many of these as I can.

Not all powers, items, or collisions affect pedestrians.

What does affect pedestrians:

Collisions with Player

Webs and Web Projectiles

Web Lines (for attaching them to stuff)

Fireballs and Explosions

Laser Bolts

Gravity Bombs

Sonic Blasts

Collisions with weapons

Laser Vision

Earth Projectiles and Earth Gauntlets

Collisions with Vehicles

Projectiles

What does NOT currently affect pedestrians:

Time Control beams

Flames

Collisions with enemy ragdolls

Collisions with other pedestrians

Earth Columns

A future update will improve all of these issues, but for now, enjoy the new update!

Update Changelog: