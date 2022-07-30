 Skip to content

Moon Runner update for 30 July 2022

Update Notes for V0.5

  • Made destroying droids replenish energy and modified item drops accordingly.
  • Reduced camera shake on ladder slide.
  • Enabled strafing while sprinting.
  • Added confirm prompt to "Respawn" option in pause menu.
  • Added "Sharpen" option under "Post Process" in "Video Settings".
  • Added "Left Camera" function to swap camera to left shoulder using "T" or "Right Thumbstick Button".
  • Fixed issue where setting graphics presets during intro cutscene didn't work.
  • Fixed issue where graphics preset didn't reset defaults when current preset is reselected.
  • Fixed issue where graphics preset was overriding custom settings on relaunching game.
  • Fixed issue where gameplay input on player character is enabled on leaving pause menu during cutscene.
  • Fixed inconsistent input device switching on menus.
  • Various other tweaks and fixes.

Changed files in this update

