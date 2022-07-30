Update Notes for V0.5

Patch Notes V0.5
- Made destroying droids replenish energy and modified item drops accordingly.
- Reduced camera shake on ladder slide.
- Enabled strafing while sprinting.
- Added confirm prompt to "Respawn" option in pause menu.
- Added "Sharpen" option under "Post Process" in "Video Settings".
- Added "Left Camera" function to swap camera to left shoulder using "T" or "Right Thumbstick Button".
- Fixed issue where setting graphics presets during intro cutscene didn't work.
- Fixed issue where graphics preset didn't reset defaults when current preset is reselected.
- Fixed issue where graphics preset was overriding custom settings on relaunching game.
- Fixed issue where gameplay input on player character is enabled on leaving pause menu during cutscene.
- Fixed inconsistent input device switching on menus.
- Various other tweaks and fixes.
Changed files in this update