6.2.0 - Achievement Integration Part 1

A couple of quick notes before we get into the whole patch details:
- Until I have fully recovered, the Wuhan Warrior will remain as a single event enemy in the Veil.
- The Insecticide Quiver can now be obtained where you found Ares.
- Achievements are in public beta. If the test is successful, we will move forward. [Achievements will only work with the Windows version of the game.]
- If you find anything broken with the game, please do not hesitate to reach out ASAP!
- Updating to the new version is required to prevent the nw.exe launch error. The update will be available within the next hour.
6.2.0 [Build #142, Release Date: July 29, 2022]
Bug Reports:
- The fastest way to report a bug is @ https://www.facebook.com/CrossOfAuria.
New:
- Achievement integration has begun. Four achievements are now available as a test of functionality. Their requirements are as follows:
-- Defeat the Frostbrood Titan in Frostbrood Lair.
-- Defeat the Flame Titan in Hell's Gate.
-- Collect all (4) Veil Crystals during Ruby's first visit.
-- Collect all (4) Veill Crystals during Ruby's second visit.
Following the positive conclusion of the test, more achievements will be released in the future. For players who have already completed these but do not have the achievements unlocked, visit Remy in the Veil. Remy will be able to activate the Titan achievements, but not the Veil ones.
Fixes:
- Reapplied the "Quiver" equipment type to the Insecticide Quiver and added a chest in the location where Ares joins the party for this item to be obtained. Players who already had this item when the bug appeared can now equip it.
Updates & Changes:
- Ability to escape now based on party luck instead of agility -
- Activated 'action', 'critical', 'miss', 'evasion' and 'HP" battle text.
- Multi Shot no longer generates TP.
- Junky gear set now has 1 Variance when dropped.
- "E. Warrior" class now named "Paladin."
- "Barbarian" class now named "Commando."
- "Priest" class now named "Arcanist."
- "M.Attack" parameter now named "Magic."
- "M.Defense" parameter now named "Spirit."
- Disabled the following plugins: SkillLearnSystem, X_ArmorScaling.
- Enabled the following plugins: TurnOrderDisplay.
Other:
- Another round of resource collection is in progress. Over the next few updates, the game size may increase or shrink rapidly without significant change to the gameplay. This will even out over time to where only the files available to be experienced will be included in the game package.
Notes & Known Issues:
- The turn order display plugin functionality is still being worked on. It may or may not be visible randomly from encounter to encounter, or may stop functioning altogether.
- Menu items inside Quest Log, Skill, and Class may disappear without warning and for no reason.
