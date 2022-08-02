The Gamepad Update! Patch Notes: Version 0.2.0

It's finally here! With this update we've added Gamepad support to The Chaser's Voyage! Patch notes are as follows:
• Controls:
- Added Gamepad support. (Not currently compatible with Steam's Input Controller)
- Added notifications that pause the game when gamepads become connected or disconnected.
- Added an option to view the gamepad's control mapping when starting a new Voyage. (This can be turned off.)
- Added Menu navigation via Gamepad and Keyboard.
- Added Gamepad Control Rebinding.
- Added Rumble for Gamepad.
- Lights for PS4 and PS5 Gamepads will change to match the Chaser's Cockpit color, or the current talking character.
• Insignia:
- The Phantom Nebula Insignia's free repairs now can be used when docking with a Neutral UGS or Neutral Imperial Fleet.
• Minefields:
- Added mines that move vertically as well as moving horizontally.
- These mine have a slow yellow pulsing light instead of the solid green light of normal mines.
• System Power:
- Changed the default system power allocation to be 0 power in Weapons, 3 in Shields, 3 in Engines, and 2 in Auxiliary.
- The Neo-Chaser Insignia's default system power allocation is now 1 in Weapons, 4 in Shields, 3 in Engines, and 2 in Auxiliary.
• UI:
-
Customize Ship UI:
- Moved the Exit Customization Button to the Bottom Screen.
- Added a Randomize All Button.
- Added more obvious markers to show when a Color Slider was highlighted or selected.
-
Insignia Selection UI:
- The scrolling section for the Insignias will now automatically go to the currently equipped insignia when switching difficulties or opening the menu.
-
System Info Screen:
- Updated the Pause Screen's System Info Screen to now have more animations.
• Bug Fixes:
- Insignias are now correctly oriented on the Chaser when it is reversed while docking with Fleets.
- Added missing button sounds to the Customize Ship UI.
- Hopefully fixed a bug causing a NullReferenceException when Jumping out of a Bounty Hunter Encounter.
- Client 2's Icon Background will no longer incorrectly be red after loading a Client Planet Save when the client was an enemy to only Pirates.
- The player can no longer retry a Client Planet Encounter in the Flight Simulator if they died above a Client Planet after restarting a Voyage.
- Fixed a sizing issue with the Dimming Effect of the Quit and Restart Confirmation Notices on the Game Over and Victory screens.
- Princess Merrywhethers will no longer appear when loading a Client Planet that had less than 3 clients.
- The player will no longer be unable to dock if they have no money, but repairs would be free.
- A small amount of the player's money will no longer be stolen when they pause while docking with a Space Port or a Fleet above a planet.
- The pop up that asks the player whether they want to dock with the Fleet or Planet will no longer appear when the player has no money, but is carrying a Fleet's ally while above a Space Port.
- Repairs will no longer start immediately if the player docks with a Fleet or Space Port after dedocking with a Space Port or Fleet (respectively) in the same encounter without stopping the repairs first.
- The crew's subtitles will no longer appear in the wrong spot when leaving a client planet after staying for extra repairs.
- Scrollbars will no longer rapidly move back and forth when the player clicks and holds too far to the left or right of them.
- The Restore Default Values notifications in the options menu will no longer still be open after exiting the menu by unpausing the game.
- The player can now properly pause the game in the Flight Simulator after they respawn in Voyager Mode.
- The crew's death lines will now play even after the player respawns in Voyager Mode.
- Hull and Oxygen Percentages will no longer say 0% if they are not completely empty.
- Mines that are triggered right before leaving the screen will no longer sometimes not explode.
- Edwin is no longer flipped in the credits.
- Large Asteroids and Debris will no longer stick to the player and not collide correctly after a Fighter runs into them.
- The Chaser's lights will now properly turn off when the player runs out of Oxygen.
• Typos:
- Fixed the subtitle's spelling for Wolfe's Non-Event Voice Line #50: "You really want them messing with the ship systems while traveling through a sub-space wormhole?".
- Fixed the incorrect spelling of Paju on one of the Loading Screen Infos.
- Fixed the typo in the client name: Merryweather.
Changed files in this update