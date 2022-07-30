 Skip to content

ViRo Live Studio update for 30 July 2022

Public Beta 7-29-2022: The Perfect Fit

Public Beta 7-29-2022: The Perfect Fit

Build 9219332

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


We've added some spiffy new controls to assist you in making your avatar move exactly how you want.

  • Shoulder Rotation Weight: Adjust how much your shoulders follow your arm movement
  • Left / Right Arm Swivel: Adjust the rotation of your arms and how they bend
  • VR Tracking Scale: Have all tracked objects move closer or further away from each other
  • VR Tracking Height: Adjust the VR Floor Level
  • Avatar Scale: Range Adjusted from 0.7 - 1.3 to 0.5 - 1.5
  • Quivering motion bug fixed

Changed depots in public_beta branch

Depot 1845831
