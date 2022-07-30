Public Beta 7-29-2022: The Perfect Fit

We've added some spiffy new controls to assist you in making your avatar move exactly how you want.
- Shoulder Rotation Weight: Adjust how much your shoulders follow your arm movement
- Left / Right Arm Swivel: Adjust the rotation of your arms and how they bend
- VR Tracking Scale: Have all tracked objects move closer or further away from each other
- VR Tracking Height: Adjust the VR Floor Level
- Avatar Scale: Range Adjusted from 0.7 - 1.3 to 0.5 - 1.5
- Quivering motion bug fixed
Changed depots in public_beta branch