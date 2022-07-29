Major Update part2 - Map added!

Jerk Beach Map - Death Match - added!
Laika(space) Map - Conquer the Flag - added!
Balance Patch:
Cicen Castle spike intervals: 17 seconds -> 14 seconds
P.S. new "modes" in testing and bug fixes are coming soon.
