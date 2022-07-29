 Skip to content

Hide & Chick update for 29 July 2022

Major Update part2 - Map added!

Hide & Chick update for 29 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jerk Beach Map - Death Match - added!

Laika(space) Map - Conquer the Flag - added!

Balance Patch:
Cicen Castle spike intervals: 17 seconds -> 14 seconds

P.S. new "modes" in testing and bug fixes are coming soon.

