Minor Fixes & Improvements

- You can now hold down to harvest.
- Sword no longer take durability damage when hitting rocks/trees.
- Fixed can't place floor-required structures inside pre made buildings.
- Fixed can't get through the doors of some buildings without crouching.
- (Hopefully) fixed an issue where sometimes textures would be blurry after changing the settings. (If it's still blurry, try to open and close the settings menu)
