 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Karagon: Prelude update for 29 July 2022

Minor Fixes & Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9219141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now hold down to harvest.
  • Sword no longer take durability damage when hitting rocks/trees.
  • Fixed can't place floor-required structures inside pre made buildings.
  • Fixed can't get through the doors of some buildings without crouching.
  • (Hopefully) fixed an issue where sometimes textures would be blurry after changing the settings. (If it's still blurry, try to open and close the settings menu)

Just a reminder to leave a Steam review to help us out, thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1991021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link