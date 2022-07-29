- Added ability to save/delete custom world background presets
- By popular request, “[OPEN-ENDED]” conversation option is now always available instead of only being available in Adventure difficulty
- Fixed bug where in-game music volume wouldn’t remember the player’s preference correctly
- Fixed issue where game would be unresponsive with Wombo generation when closing or pressing Alt+F4
- Fixed issue where Wombo generation would sometimes fail
AI Roguelite update for 29 July 2022
7/29/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update