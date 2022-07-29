 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 29 July 2022

7/29/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9219132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to save/delete custom world background presets
  • By popular request, “[OPEN-ENDED]” conversation option is now always available instead of only being available in Adventure difficulty
  • Fixed bug where in-game music volume wouldn’t remember the player’s preference correctly
  • Fixed issue where game would be unresponsive with Wombo generation when closing or pressing Alt+F4
  • Fixed issue where Wombo generation would sometimes fail

Changed files in this update

Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link