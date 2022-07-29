 Skip to content

Adore update for 29 July 2022

0.11.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9219099

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Player was able to pick up cooked food with the consumable's inventory full.
  • Fixed: Wrong interaction text in the dungeon exit.
  • Fixed: Wrong dialogue with Maena during the Second Twin quest.

Changed files in this update

Adore Content Depot 1074621
