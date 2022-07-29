- Fixed: Player was able to pick up cooked food with the consumable's inventory full.
- Fixed: Wrong interaction text in the dungeon exit.
- Fixed: Wrong dialogue with Maena during the Second Twin quest.
Adore update for 29 July 2022
0.11.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Adore Content Depot 1074621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update