 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alchemia: Creatio Ex Nihilo update for 29 July 2022

Patch Notes for Version 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9219092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed invisible shield bug
  • Fixed some loot rewards not appearing correctly
  • Added more window sizes in settings menu: Support for 2K and 4K
  • Evasion and Dodge status now ignore poison damage
  • Tooltip explaining better what is poison damage
  • Lots of sfx balances and fixes
  • Fixed some typos and UI alignments
  • New sfx for ending screen
  • Temporarily removed "boss fight" event until its fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1960332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1960333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link