- Fixed invisible shield bug
- Fixed some loot rewards not appearing correctly
- Added more window sizes in settings menu: Support for 2K and 4K
- Evasion and Dodge status now ignore poison damage
- Tooltip explaining better what is poison damage
- Lots of sfx balances and fixes
- Fixed some typos and UI alignments
- New sfx for ending screen
- Temporarily removed "boss fight" event until its fixed
Alchemia: Creatio Ex Nihilo update for 29 July 2022
Patch Notes for Version 0.7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update