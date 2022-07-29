- A new music track, ~5 minutes in length, has been added.
- The new menu and deck view should now work correctly in the dialogue scenes.
- Other minor improvements and bugfixes.
Heat Death update for 29 July 2022
New music track, other minor improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update