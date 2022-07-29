 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 29 July 2022

New music track, other minor improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9219039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new music track, ~5 minutes in length, has been added.
  • The new menu and deck view should now work correctly in the dialogue scenes.
  • Other minor improvements and bugfixes.

