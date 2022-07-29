 Skip to content

Adore update for 29 July 2022

0.11.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9218953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Quidron Artifact with wrong value at maximum quality.
  • Fixed: Dungeons would drop more than a single gem.
  • Fixed: Opening the human boss portal and leaving the area would make the portal disappear.
  • Fixed: Quest pointer activating in expeditions that doesn't have a dungeon during the First Twin quest.
  • Fixed: Quidron's Artifact description with wrong translation.

