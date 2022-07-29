- Fixed: Quidron Artifact with wrong value at maximum quality.
- Fixed: Dungeons would drop more than a single gem.
- Fixed: Opening the human boss portal and leaving the area would make the portal disappear.
- Fixed: Quest pointer activating in expeditions that doesn't have a dungeon during the First Twin quest.
- Fixed: Quidron's Artifact description with wrong translation.
