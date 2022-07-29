- fixed vehicles marked as immobilized in the editor to be unable to turn their hulls.
- further reduced volume of intro video.
- Scenario Editor: added unit flag Surprising.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 29 July 2022
29 Jul 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
