The Tenants - Patch 0.9f

General
- Tweaked the water and electricity sockets to stay hidden outside of configuration and item placement when placing an item that requires access to one of those two.
- Added a contextual highlight to upgrade sockets in renovation mode.
- Tweaked the walls that can be used to place windows on and which pre-existing windows can be demolished.
- Tweaked jobs that required deprecated items.
- Tweaked business open house so that companies that are interested in the particular apartment should appear much more often.
- Added vertical scrollbars to apartment and tenant context windows so they fit better on the screen.
- Updated the water tap UI icon.
- Disabled the option to submit a player save through the feedback panel for now, until we resolve some server related issues.
- Implemented a recovery method for older save files that had already accepted jobs that later on got fixed. The game will now validate all active jobs on startup to fix any budget / item requirements related issues.
- Fixed a visual glitch with a hole in one of the buildings.
- Fixed an issue with some bills having a payment period of 0, which resulted in a quick money drain.
- Fixed a number of issues related to actions performed by the office workers.
- Fixed a number of issues related to balconies, room detection and pathing in various apartments in Manhattan.
- Fixed a number of issues related to item highlights, colliders and icons.
- Fixed an issue with placing upgrade sockets on demolished full-glass windows.
- Fixed an issue with an unpaintable door at Loan Oak 60/1.
- Fixed an issue with misplaced rubbish appearing for some people in certain apartments.
- Fixed an issue with item warnings being visible while cleaning an apartment.
