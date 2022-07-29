 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 29 July 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.9f

Share · View all patches · Build 9218854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Tweaked the water and electricity sockets to stay hidden outside of configuration and item placement when placing an item that requires access to one of those two.
  • Added a contextual highlight to upgrade sockets in renovation mode.
  • Tweaked the walls that can be used to place windows on and which pre-existing windows can be demolished.
  • Tweaked jobs that required deprecated items.
  • Tweaked business open house so that companies that are interested in the particular apartment should appear much more often.
  • Added vertical scrollbars to apartment and tenant context windows so they fit better on the screen.
  • Updated the water tap UI icon.
  • Disabled the option to submit a player save through the feedback panel for now, until we resolve some server related issues.
  • Implemented a recovery method for older save files that had already accepted jobs that later on got fixed. The game will now validate all active jobs on startup to fix any budget / item requirements related issues.
  • Fixed a visual glitch with a hole in one of the buildings.
  • Fixed an issue with some bills having a payment period of 0, which resulted in a quick money drain.
  • Fixed a number of issues related to actions performed by the office workers.
  • Fixed a number of issues related to balconies, room detection and pathing in various apartments in Manhattan.
  • Fixed a number of issues related to item highlights, colliders and icons.
  • Fixed an issue with placing upgrade sockets on demolished full-glass windows.
  • Fixed an issue with an unpaintable door at Loan Oak 60/1.
  • Fixed an issue with misplaced rubbish appearing for some people in certain apartments.
  • Fixed an issue with item warnings being visible while cleaning an apartment.

