 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Grove Playtest update for 29 July 2022

Updates for build v0.9.57

Share · View all patches · Build 9218620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

We've got a pretty large update today. Here are the changes:

  • Added a Quality setting to the Settings menu. For now, this only adjusts the texture resolutions but it can greatly reduce the VRAM requirements.
  • Updated the fonts to be more readable.
  • Updated the colors of the walls to pop more and be more in line with the Victorian style.
  • Added ambient occlusion maps for tons of objects in the game. Also fixed some of the PBR materials to be more accurate.
  • Fixed some of the spaces to have less of a grey glow effect (from Reflection Probes).
  • Optimized more textures and materials. Performance should be slightly better.
  • Fixed the game's settings not being recalled when launching the app.
  • Updated more objects to be custom designed.
  • Reduced the radio volume. Trying to make it less annoying.
  • Updated Aida's voice to sound more natural.
  • Fixed how the tutorial area dissolves into view.

Thanks for playing!

Larry

Changed files in this update

Depot 1617051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link