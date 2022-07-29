Updates for build v0.9.57

Hello there!
We've got a pretty large update today. Here are the changes:
- Added a Quality setting to the Settings menu. For now, this only adjusts the texture resolutions but it can greatly reduce the VRAM requirements.
- Updated the fonts to be more readable.
- Updated the colors of the walls to pop more and be more in line with the Victorian style.
- Added ambient occlusion maps for tons of objects in the game. Also fixed some of the PBR materials to be more accurate.
- Fixed some of the spaces to have less of a grey glow effect (from Reflection Probes).
- Optimized more textures and materials. Performance should be slightly better.
- Fixed the game's settings not being recalled when launching the app.
- Updated more objects to be custom designed.
- Reduced the radio volume. Trying to make it less annoying.
- Updated Aida's voice to sound more natural.
- Fixed how the tutorial area dissolves into view.
Thanks for playing!
Larry
