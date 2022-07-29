 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blimps update for 29 July 2022

Blimps 1.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9218442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the Blimps calendar! The new calendar adds some features to the game. The game now has sped-up time: 1 hour passes every 30 seconds. However, completed game scores are still calculated against the real-time it takes to finish the game. Players now have 5 game-time days to find the Moon Crystal for 1st place(which still equals 1 hour in real-time). Please note that some aspects of the game now depend on the calendar day. For example, Pigeon Post Tube mail only comes on Frydays, and you can only get game tips on Falconsday. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1513091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link