Blimps 1.9.1

Introducing the Blimps calendar! The new calendar adds some features to the game. The game now has sped-up time: 1 hour passes every 30 seconds. However, completed game scores are still calculated against the real-time it takes to finish the game. Players now have 5 game-time days to find the Moon Crystal for 1st place(which still equals 1 hour in real-time). Please note that some aspects of the game now depend on the calendar day. For example, Pigeon Post Tube mail only comes on Frydays, and you can only get game tips on Falconsday. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!