Princess & Conquest update for 29 July 2022

P&C HotFix: 290722

Build 9218391

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QUICKFIX

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixes issues with Spritz weapon-tied skills
ːswirliesː Fixes Fairy Princess scene ending and issues when replaying it

