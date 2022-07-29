 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chippy update for 29 July 2022

Hotfix 2022/07/29

Share · View all patches · Build 9218265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed core background sometimes incorrectly having transparency
  • Fixed Ball Pit repel/repeller powerups
  • Added "menuBackgroundTint" property to StageMenuData

Changed files in this update

Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
  • Loading history…
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
  • Loading history…
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link