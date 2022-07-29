[29.7.22] New Hoftix available now!

CHANGELOG
- Reverted a fix out with the previous Hotfix: we are working on map overviews now and the changes applied by the last patch have been reverted due to issues connected to support for different resolutions. Some missing icons in the overviews have been fixed too, but these overviews are under a deeper review process and will be hardly iterated in the next days to give you the best results in terms of visuals and functionalities
Added final rewards to the following quests: Double or Nothing, Dovkam’s Personal Hell, Offerings to the Fallen God, The Boar’s Prey, The Picture of Alabaster Frey, The Western Wall, Troubles of a Merchant, Elven Rhymes, Imp Tale, Imperial Tolerance, Nature’s Keepsake, Of Mice and Kin, Scrolls of Varitan, A Burning Rage, A Merryspindle Shortage, Crawling Nightmare, Dudrin’s Blues, Frozen Goblins, Lost on the Frozen Trail, Master of the House, Meeting You Heroes, Shiny Scaly Lizards, Stones of High Stature, ThE Dueling Clans of Dir Lodar, The Eye of the Stone, The Steel Fronds, The Tale of Volkar the Brave, The Truffle Queen, Crimson Tears, Shadows Awakening, Shattered Memories, Sins of Firail, Wrapped in Silk. Rewards are final but expect changes in quality/rarity for these items in the next days Lileah behaviour has been improved, to avoid her going out of her Sanctified Field when active
- Ambiguous text in the Respec Tutorial has been improved. Now it is made clear that respec is only available in sanctuaries
- Fixed wrong quest tracking for Infested Minds, Tribal Damnation and Woe of a Stubborn Dwarf
- Fixed texts for dialogues and barks, showing typos [all kingdoms]. Proofreading still on-going
- Lost Brotherhood quest has now the right 3D assetl for the prisoner: human has intended, not orcish as before
- Addressed an issue preventing certain barks to be shown: dozens of new lore barks o will be displayed as intended all around the world
- Fire Blast skill second AOE damage is now fixed, centering the original target rather than the vfx spawn position
A new option is available among Video Settings Menu, allowing to cap FPS. Now players can choose to lock their game at 30 FPS increment without v-sync or at 1/1, 1/2, 1/3 or 1/4 of their monitor maximum refresh rate with v-sync. Fixed a bug allowing to buyback an infinite amount of a items previously sold
- Healing Wells now work as intended, healing both the player and companions
- Some achievements have been fixed, preventing a nearly endless pop-up of notifications
* Companions will not be out of combat losing all their HP since now on. They could be wounded and could be revived while fighting in a FA. To heal them, just stay close and press the interaction button [3 second]. Only player characters can revive the companions, as they can’t revive themselves. Once revived, the companion will recoup just part of their HP. We are currently iterating this so expect changes by next week [barks when wounded/revived, revive interrupted when hit and so on]
