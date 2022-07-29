 Skip to content

The Backroom - Lost and Found update for 29 July 2022

Update 1.0.6 - Your friendly guide has arrived!

Build 9218033

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seeing how much struggles the confusing corridors cause, there is now an option in the pause menu to toggle "GUIDING HOOVES" visible or hidden.

This will make small hoof imprints visible across the levels that will guide you past some of the worst problems. They will not always show you the best way to get from point A to point B, but they will, in most cases, show a way.

Hooves are toggled hidden by default and they do not affect achievements. Personally I like them since they also tell an additional bits of the story as you can see where the <REDACTED> have traveled and what they have done.

Hope this will alleviate some of the problems and make your journeys feel less like banging your head against a wall!

Best travels,
Team Pony

