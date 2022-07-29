Update 60.1- Quick Balance and Fixes

Fixed a bug causing non-host players to see different boss abilities than the host.
Balance
Learner’s book and dangerous cat uniques values changed for most classes.
- Rogue Find Weakness damage increased 10%
- Rogue Akademi unique +hard cooldown to secret passage added.
- Rogue stealth->secret passage cooldown reduction reduced.
- Rogue blood dance target cap removed.
- Rogue Blood carver stealth cooldown reduced to 2 seconds, damage increased by 25%.
- Rogue Exposed wound buffed to 4%.
- Rogue parry from stealth values reduced
- A few priestess paragon talents retuned.
- Priestess wise healer talent changed to 100% more healing with no extra energy cost.
- Priestess miracle base cooldown reduced by 90 seconds.
- Priestess miracle cooldown from gear reduced by about half.
- Priestess miracle cooldown paragon tooltips fixed (they were never 30s)
- Fixed a bug causing prayer to recover more miracle CDR than it was supposed to.
- Priestess heal healing increased by 40%. Energy cost increased by 2.
- Priestess relic ability cooldown scaling per player reduced.
- Priestess contingency unique fixed.
- Boss Meteor damage reduced.
