Tor Eternum update for 29 July 2022

Update 60.1- Quick Balance and Fixes

Update 60.1- Quick Balance and Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug causing non-host players to see different boss abilities than the host.
Balance
Learner’s book and dangerous cat uniques values changed for most classes.

  • Rogue Find Weakness damage increased 10%
  • Rogue Akademi unique +hard cooldown to secret passage added.
  • Rogue stealth->secret passage cooldown reduction reduced.
  • Rogue blood dance target cap removed.
  • Rogue Blood carver stealth cooldown reduced to 2 seconds, damage increased by 25%.
  • Rogue Exposed wound buffed to 4%.
  • Rogue parry from stealth values reduced
  • A few priestess paragon talents retuned.
  • Priestess wise healer talent changed to 100% more healing with no extra energy cost.
  • Priestess miracle base cooldown reduced by 90 seconds.
  • Priestess miracle cooldown from gear reduced by about half.
  • Priestess miracle cooldown paragon tooltips fixed (they were never 30s)
  • Fixed a bug causing prayer to recover more miracle CDR than it was supposed to.
  • Priestess heal healing increased by 40%. Energy cost increased by 2.
  • Priestess relic ability cooldown scaling per player reduced.
  • Priestess contingency unique fixed.
  • Boss Meteor damage reduced.

