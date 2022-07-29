The fourth update is complete！

- Optimized the default holding Angle of the weapon, and fixed the bug that would revert to the default value after adjusting the custom parameters;
- Added new skill "The Hunter";
- Added some new enemy types.
4th, 3rd, 5th floor can also sell supplies, don't wait to return to base!
5, backpack MAX capacity increased to 4 pages;
Change the default movement mode to "Run";
Added "Quick Skip" in conversation options to quickly jump to the next sentence without closing the entire conversation;
- Information and conversations with the same progress are no longer displayed repeatedly;
- Further optimized the picture definition of the game;
- Increased the display outline of "magazine" on the ground, which is easier to identify and find;
Changed files in this update