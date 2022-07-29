 Skip to content

Wandering in space update for 29 July 2022

The fourth update is complete！

Build 9217712 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Optimized the default holding Angle of the weapon, and fixed the bug that would revert to the default value after adjusting the custom parameters;

  1. Added new skill "The Hunter";

  1. Added some new enemy types.

4th, 3rd, 5th floor can also sell supplies, don't wait to return to base!


5, backpack MAX capacity increased to 4 pages;

  1. Change the default movement mode to "Run";

  2. Added "Quick Skip" in conversation options to quickly jump to the next sentence without closing the entire conversation;

  1. Information and conversations with the same progress are no longer displayed repeatedly;

  1. Further optimized the picture definition of the game;

  1. Increased the display outline of "magazine" on the ground, which is easier to identify and find;

