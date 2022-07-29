Zardy's Maze 3.0 Update

Major Changes
- Added new 3 challenges to the game: 8, 9, and 10.
Minor Changes
- Options menu sprint toggle button
- Options menu resolution settings
Quality of Life / Bug Fixes
- Pumpkin Crawlers no longer slow you down in corn.
- Collision bug fixed that allowed players to climb into sky.
- Game brightness slightly increased.
- Pumpkin Jack footstep audio distance increased.
- Pumpkin Jack footstep sounds altered.
- Drought fog distance reduced.
- Zardy’s Maze 2 wishlist added to title screen.
- Full credits added to title screen.
Changed files in this update