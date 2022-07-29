 Skip to content

Zardy's Maze update for 29 July 2022

Zardy's Maze 3.0 Update

29 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • Added new 3 challenges to the game: 8, 9, and 10.

Minor Changes

  • Options menu sprint toggle button
  • Options menu resolution settings

Quality of Life / Bug Fixes

  • Pumpkin Crawlers no longer slow you down in corn.
  • Collision bug fixed that allowed players to climb into sky.
  • Game brightness slightly increased.
  • Pumpkin Jack footstep audio distance increased.
  • Pumpkin Jack footstep sounds altered.
  • Drought fog distance reduced.
  • Zardy’s Maze 2 wishlist added to title screen.
  • Full credits added to title screen.

