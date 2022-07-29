 Skip to content

Global Aviation Dream update for 29 July 2022

Fix Update

Build 9217498

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified the values of some airports

Deal with the game crash caused by used aircraft leasing

Fixed the wrong quantity of outboard passengers

Fixed a problem of the purchased used aircraft

Fixed the problem of flight execution errors

Changed files in this update

