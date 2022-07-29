 Skip to content

Fungiman update for 29 July 2022

A lot of great information

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First and foremost, wow! Fungiman just reached a HUGE milestone of 15.000 downloads! I totally didn't expect that, and I am extremely grateful for it.

During this month I've been working on the mobile version of Fungiman, but, sadly, I can't share any information about it here, so I decided to make a Fungiman discord server, where I will share updates about all platforms, and where you can ask me questions, suggest ideas or just talk if you want :)

https://discord.gg/MXJMYE47Se

I also released a small update that allows you to invert the X or Y axis of the camera.

In the end, here's a cute art made by Fungi. Thank you for playing Fungiman!

