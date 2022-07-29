 Skip to content

Crate Knight update for 29 July 2022

Patch V0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9216677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Health Bar Updated
-Stage Header Banner Added to Pause Menu
-"Finish Game Under 20 Deaths" Achievement bug fixed
-Stage 18 Updated
-Stage 21 Canon bug fixed
-Stage 25 Bomb bug fixed
-Play Time Added for Achievements & Main Menu UI

Changed files in this update

Depot 1694152
  • Loading history…
