-Health Bar Updated
-Stage Header Banner Added to Pause Menu
-"Finish Game Under 20 Deaths" Achievement bug fixed
-Stage 18 Updated
-Stage 21 Canon bug fixed
-Stage 25 Bomb bug fixed
-Play Time Added for Achievements & Main Menu UI
Crate Knight update for 29 July 2022
Patch V0.2
