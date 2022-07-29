 Skip to content

Godumas update for 29 July 2022

Out now!

Godumas is a horror location based puzzle co-op game, where your wits will be tested. Explore a forgotten island that once stood as a thriving isolated land with its own religion, leaders and economy.

  • Every game will feel different, because your starting location, escape location and types, hint location, treasure location and item and equipment locations are spawned randomly.
  • Play with your friends, use teamwork to solve puzzles and escape.
  • There are over 500 unique spawn locations.
  • Every enemy will attack you in different ways. Always keep your guard up.
  • Customize your gameplay experience and play how you want to play. There are 9 different difficulty settings.
  • The map does not show your current location. You must get your bearings using POI’s and landmarks. Search for equipment to help you navigate the island.

Hope you enjoy it!

