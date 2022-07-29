 Skip to content

Psychoscopy update for 29 July 2022

PATCH 0.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Drop system activated again.
  • Added information to Tutorial that player must go to Van to finish game.
  • You can now earn money from tutorial map if you leave from zone by using Van.

Fixed

  • Calculation mistake on earning at the end of the game that causes people earn less money.
  • Dead players earn same money with others.
  • Item collisions block player movements after dropped on ground when player died.
  • Ouija board key informations.
  • Dropped items cannot be used by clients.

Changed

  • Calculation of drop transform.
  • Character prices decreased to more affordable prices.

Removed

  • Flashing lights on the maps because of causing misunderstanding while there is a ghost with Flashing Light evidence.

