PATCH 0.0.3
Added
- Drop system activated again.
- Added information to Tutorial that player must go to Van to finish game.
- You can now earn money from tutorial map if you leave from zone by using Van.
Fixed
- Calculation mistake on earning at the end of the game that causes people earn less money.
- Dead players earn same money with others.
- Item collisions block player movements after dropped on ground when player died.
- Ouija board key informations.
- Dropped items cannot be used by clients.
Changed
- Calculation of drop transform.
- Character prices decreased to more affordable prices.
Removed
- Flashing lights on the maps because of causing misunderstanding while there is a ghost with Flashing Light evidence.
Changed files in this update